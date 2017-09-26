ISP: Steuben Co. man arrested for threatening 2 judges, police officer

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a Steuben County man for threatening two judges and a police officer, according to a statement released by the agency.

Investigators said 57-year-old Alan D. Krontz was jailed on three counts of intimidation.

ISP said Krontz is believed to have made two threatening phone calls in the early morning hours of Sept. 23 to the homes of DeKalb County Superior Court 1 Judge Kevin P. Wallace and DeKalb County Superior Court 2 Judge Monte L. Brown.

ISP said the phone calls were answered by the wives of the judges who told them their husbands lives may be in danger. ISP said court documents indicated Krontz, “placed in fear of retaliation for a prior lawful act.”

Krontz, of the Silver Lake area, also made a similar threatening phone call to Butler Police Officer Jared Stamper on Aug. 12, according to ISP who discovered the call during the current investigation.

Krontz was jailed Tuesday in Steuben County on three felony charges of intimidation.

Indiana State Police and the Auburn Police Department investigated.