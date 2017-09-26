Huntington police investigate Tuesday morning shooting

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Police in Huntington have a suspect in connection with an early morning shooting that left another person with non-life threatening injuries.

Details in a news release provided Tuesday afternoon by the Huntington City Police Department are limited. According to the release, officers responded to the 600 block of East Market Street at around 4:35 a.m. in regards to a possible shooting.

When officers arrived they found the shooting victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment. A suspect was also located, however the release doesn’t indicate if that person has been arrested. The identity of the shooting victim and the suspect as well as a possible motive have not been released. More information is expected to be released once the investigation is completed.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police and the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department also assisted the Huntington City Police Department.

