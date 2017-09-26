Honor Flight sending 25th group to Washington, D.C.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will send 85 veterans to Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

The group consists of 11 veterans from WWII, 69 from the Korean War, four Vietnam veterans, and one veteran from the Cold War.

HFNEI has sent 1,710 veterans to D.C. at no cost over the last seven years.

The 25th trip is sponsored by Steel Dynamics, Inc.

“We are humbled by the sacrifices of our veterans and are honored to support a Northeast Indiana Honor Flight,” said Mark D. Millett, Steel Dynamics, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation and thanks to our veterans.”

Veterans and their guardians will tour the WWII Memorial, Vietnam and Korean War memorials, the Women’s Memorial, and several other places.

The group is scheduled to return to the terminal at Fort Wayne International Airport around 8:30 p.m. The community is invited to welcome them back. Follow the trip on the HFNEI Facebook page by clicking here. Those planning to welcome the Honor Flight back to Fort Wayne are encouraged to arrive early.

Dennis Covert, President of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana states: “Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has transported 1,710 veterans to Washington, D. C. to view their memorials. The men and women who have served our country represent the “Faces of Freedom.” We owe them an Honor Flight. We certainly appreciate the financial support provided by Steel Dynamics, Inc. by funding the entire cost of the September Honor Flight with a $75,000 donation.”