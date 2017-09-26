Holcomb to skip Trump speech, citing prior commitment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will not attend President Donald Trump’s speech in Indianapolis this week.

Trump is set to appear Wednesday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds to promote a GOP-led federal tax overhaul effort. But Holcomb said in a statement Tuesday that he has a prior commitment preventing him from going.

Instead the Republican governor will be at a Naval Seal Foundation event. Holcomb, who served in the Navy, says the round table and annual dinner in Chicago has been on his schedule for months.

But Holcomb says he looks forward to hearing Trump’s remarks.

He also praised Republican efforts to change the tax code.

