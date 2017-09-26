9/26 Indiana A.P. High School Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 26, 2017, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Ben Davis (22) 6-0 440 1
2. Ft. Wayne Snider – 6-0 392 2
3. Lawrence Central – 5-1 344 6
4. Carmel – 4-2 238 7
5. Warren Central – 3-3 198 8
6. Center Grove – 3-3 170 5
7. Valparaiso – 5-1 150 3
8. Penn – 5-1 138 10
9. Lafayette Jeff – 6-0 126 9
10. Avon – 4-2 84 4
Others receiving votes: Homestead 60. Franklin Central 32. Indpls N. Central 30. Columbus North 8. Jeffersonville 6. Brownsburg 4.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Roncalli (17) 6-0 428 1
2. New Palestine (2) 6-0 392 2
3. Concord (1) 6-0 328 3
4. Columbus East – 5-1 304 4
5. Decatur Central – 5-1 242 5
6. Indpls Cathedral (2) 2-4 218 6
7. Zionsville – 4-2 172 7
8. Michigan City – 4-2 146 8
9. LaPorte – 4-2 66 NR
10. Bedford N. Lawrence – 5-1 52 NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 40. Castle 8. Floyd Central 8. McCutcheon 6. Plainfield 6. Terre Haute North 4.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lowell (21) 6-0 432 2
2. New Haven – 6-0 332 4
3. Ev. Central – 5-1 314 3
4. Ev. Reitz (1) 5-1 306 1
5. Northridge – 6-0 300 6
6. Angola – 6-0 192 T7
7. NorthWood – 4-2 136 5
8. E. Central – 4-2 100 T7
9. Silver Creek – 6-0 90 9
10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 4-2 48 T10
Others receiving votes: New Prairie 30. Plymouth 26. Greenwood 26. Hobart 18. Lebanon 16. Marion 14. Mishawaka 14. New Castle 12. Griffith 8. Jasper 6.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Gibson Southern (13) 6-0 406 1
2. W. Lafayette (2) 5-1 362 T3
3. Ev. Memorial (5) 6-0 360 T3
4. Danville (2) 6-0 296 5
5. Indpls Chatard – 3-3 220 7
6. Indpls Ritter – 5-1 212 2
7. Lawrenceburg – 5-1 158 10
8. Guerin Catholic – 5-1 102 6
9. N. Harrison – 6-0 98 NR
10. Brownstown – 5-1 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Concordia 40. Vincennes 34. Knox 34. Ft. Wayne Luers 20. Mishawaka Marian 8. Hamilton Hts. 6. Indpls Brebeuf 6. Andrean 4.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Eastbrook (17) 6-0 400 1
2. Woodlan (3) 6-0 376 2
3. Tipton (1) 6-0 274 4
4. Southridge – 5-1 272 3
5. Indpls Scecina – 5-1 252 5
6. Ev. Mater Dei – 4-2 204 7
7. Western Boone – 5-1 190 6
8. Triton Central – 5-1 114 10
9. Rensselaer – 5-1 108 8
10. Linton – 4-2 64 9
Others receiving votes: Milan 34. Mitchell 18. Centerville 4.
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pioneer (20) 6-0 418 1
2. Fountain Central – 6-0 346 2
3. Monroe Central (1) 6-0 320 3
4. Churubusco – 6-0 294 4
5. Eastern Greene – 6-0 216 6
6. Sheridan – 5-1 190 8
7. Indpls Lutheran – 4-2 174 5
8. Carroll (Flora) – 5-1 142 9
9. N. Central (Farmersburg) – 6-0 94 T10
10. Eastside – 4-2 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 18. S. Adams 18. Southwood 16. Adams Central 16. Attica 10. Hagerstown 8. Northfield 6.