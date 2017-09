FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll improved to 19-7 on the season with a 3-0 (27-25, 25-20, 25-9) win over defending 1A state champ Blackhawk Christian on Tuesday night at Charger Fieldhouse.

Carroll’s Arianna Bolinger had 10 kills while Makaela Lochmueller had 7 kills and 4 blocks.

Blackhawk was led by Abby Barkhaus with 9 kills.

Blackhawk falls to 20-6 on the season with the loss.

Carroll is back in action on Thursday when the Chargers square off with rival Homestead.