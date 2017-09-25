Vendor selling racist signs kicked out of Gas City car show

GAS CITY, Ind. (AP) – A vendor selling racist signs and plaques has been permanently banned from a popular classic car show in Gas City.

Ducktail Run Rod & Classic Car Show organizer Mike Salter says the vendor was ordered off the premises after organizers saw a Facebook video that showed the booth selling signs reading “white only” and Colored seating in rear” as well as posters of black children eating watermelon.

He tells RTV6-TV that he and other organizers were furious that someone would sell such items at the event that attracts about 50,000 people a year to see nearly 2,500 classic automobiles. He says organizers have already talked about making sure vendor applications for next year’s show include specific language that prohibits displaying such items.

RTV6-TV did not identify the vendor.

