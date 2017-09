MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A steer escaped its confines in Mercer County late morning Monday.

A black steer was reportedly running loose in the area of S.R. 49 and Oregon Road, just over the Indiana-Ohio line in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory message around 10:35 a.m.

Anyone who spots the steer is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (419) 586-7724.

Motorists were urged to use caution when driving.

