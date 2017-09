PERU, Ind. (WANE) Police in Peru are looking for a man who was last seen Monday afternoon and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Deon Jon Droke, 32, is 6’0″, 150 pounds, and has light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, khaki pants, and gray shoes with a green design. He was riding a green mountain bike.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Peru Police Department at 765-473-5522.