Salvation Army Angel Tree and Toys for Tots application information

The Fort Wayne Marine Corp Toys for Tots program will again be partnering with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program to provide assistance to families in Allen County for the 2017 holiday season.

Toys for Tots provides children from newborn to age 14 with new toys, while the Angel Tree program provides shoes, clothing and food for children up to 14 years of age.

Both agencies will take in-person assistance applications from Monday, October 9 through Friday, October 13 at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center located at 2901 North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. Doors will be open from 9 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 3 pm. Depending on the volume of applicants, the doors may close earlier.

Applications will be taken by household. If more than one family is requesting assistance in the same household, they must apply together. Translators must be provided by the applicant and interviews will not be performed without a translator.

The following documentation is required. Missing documents can result in denial of an interview:

Photo ID (head of household/person applying)

Social Security Card or Current ITIN Card for all members of the household

Birth certificates for all children under the age of 18 (15-18 years needed for the Angel Tree program ONLY – Custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent)

Proof of Income for the ENTIRE household – Employment, Unemployment, Child Support, SS/SSI/SSDI, etc. Social Security for children cannon be used as income for the entire household. Child support cannot be the only proof of income

Zero Income – If you have no proof of “Zero” income and you claim paid expenses you may be declined assistance

Child Support – Households without both birth parents must show proof of child support. Proof can be obtained at the Allen County Clerk’s Office, regardless of payment status (even if you have never filed for support).

Proof of assistance for the entire house – Food Stamps, TANF, Housing, etc. If there are any bills you do not pay, you must provide proof of how it is paid.

Proof of expenses for the entire house – Utility bills, lease, rent receipts, phone, cable, medical, etc.

For more information about Toys for Tots signup go to https://ft-wayne-in.toysfortots.org/ or email fortwaynetoysfortots@gmail.com

Questions regarding the Angel Tree program can be answered by calling the Salvation Army at 260.744.2311.

Residents of Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Steuben and Wells counties interested in the Toys for Tots program should visit the Toys for Tots website for dates and locations for sign up.