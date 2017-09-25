Police: Man sold stolen $10K tractor at auction

A rural Huntington man has been arrested on allegations he sold a stolen tractor at a Hamilton County auction.

Donnie Horne, 38, was arrested at his Whitley County place of employment on a felony charge of Possession of Stolen Property.

According to an Indiana State Police report, state police were asked by the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a report of a July 5 theft of a $10,000 New Holland tractor from a Roann farm. The next day, the tractor was sold at a Hamilton County auction for $4,500, according to state police.

When the tractor was sold, it had a tiller attached to it that had been stolen July 3 from a Huntington County barn, police said.

Horne is believed to have sold the tractor, police said.