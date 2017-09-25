Police: Man fires shots after dispute with neighbor

ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) An Ashley man was arrested Saturday night after police said he fired shots into the air after a fight with a neighbor.

Ashley Police were called around 10:45 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Chapel Lane in Ashley on a report of a dispute between neighbors there. As police were responding, they learned a man had fired “multiple” rounds from a handgun into the air, according to Ashley Police.

Police arrived and took 52-year-old Dennis Elftmann into custody on a felony charge of criminal recklessness while in possession of a deadly weapon.

Officers found the weapon that was used during a search of the property, police said.

Ashley Police did not say what triggered the dispute.