Person dies after forklift accident in central Indiana

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a person has died following an accident involving a forklift in central Indiana.

Plainfield police Captain Jill Lees says officers responded Sunday afternoon to an Amazon Fulfillment Center and found fire department crews attempting to save the person.

The identity of the person who died wasn’t immediately released and an autopsy was planned for Monday. The accident is under investigation.

