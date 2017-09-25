Person dies after forklift accident in central Indiana

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been identified as the Amazon employee who died following an accident involving a forklift in central Indiana.

Plainfield police Capt. Jill Lees says officers responded Sunday afternoon to an Amazon Fulfillment Center and found emergency crews working on 59-year-old Philip Terry. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lees said the investigation is in its early stages but police were treating the death as accidental.

Amazon released a statement saying its thoughts are with Terry’s “family and loved ones during this very difficult time.” It says it will review its practices and protocols to ensure the well-being of its employees.

