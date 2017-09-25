Pacers sign former Mad Ants forward Jared Uthoff

Krissy Myers - Pacers Media Relations Published:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed 6-7 forward Jarrod Uthoff. Per team policy, terms were not disclosed.

 

Uthoff was undrafted out of the University of Iowa in 2016. He played nine games for the Dallas Mavericks last season and averaged 4.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He played 11 games for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers’ affiliate in the NBA G League, and averaged 17.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

 

With training camp beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26, the Pacers’ roster now stands at 20. The complete training camp roster is listed below:

 

  1. PLAYER                      POS          HT            WT    BIRTHDATE    PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY YRS PRO

13     Ike Anigbogu                  C          6-10            250          10/22/98    UCLA                                                       R

44     Bojan Bogdanovic           F            6-8            216           4/18/89    Croatia                                                     3

2     Darren Collison               G            6-0            175           8/23/87    UCLA                                                       8

25     Al Jefferson                    C          6-10            289             1/4/85    Prentiss H.S. (Mississippi)                        13

20     DeQuan Jones                F            6-8            221           6/20/90    Miami (FL)                                                1

6     Cory Joseph                   G            6-3            193           8/20/91    Texas/Canada                                          6

22     TJ Leaf                           F          6-10            225           4/30/97    UCLA                                                       R

10     Trey McKinney-Jones      G            6-5            220           8/27/90    Miami (FL)                                               R

26     Ben Moore                      F            6-8            220           5/13/95    Southern Methodist                                   R

4     Victor Oladipo                 G            6-4            210             5/4/92    Indiana                                                     4

0     Alex Poythress                F            6-7            238             9/6/93    Kentucky                                                  1

40     Glenn Robinson III         G/F          6-6            222             1/8/94    Michigan                                                  3

11     Domantas Sabonis          F          6-11            240             5/3/96    Gonzaga                                                  1

1     Lance Stephenson          G            6-5            230             9/5/90    Cincinnati                                                 7

5     Edmond Sumner             G            6-6            176          12/31/95    Xavier                                                      R

33     Myles Turner                 F/C         6-11            250           3/24/96    Texas                                                       2

19     Jarrod Uthoff                   F            6-9            221           5/19/93    Iowa                                                         1

12     Damien Wilkins             G/F          6-6            225           1/11/80    Georgia                                                    9

3     Joe Young                      G            6-2            185           6/27/92    Oregon                                                     2

21     Thaddeus Young             F            6-8            221           6/21/88    Georgia Tech                                           10

 

HEAD COACH:      Nate McMillan, North Carolina State

 

                                                  ASSISTANT COACHES:      Bill Bayno, Sacred Heart

Dan Burke, Portland State

Popeye Jones, Murray State

 

             ASSISTANT COACH/PLAYER DEVELOPMENT:      David McClure, Duke

 

          SENIOR DIRECTOR OF MEDICAL OPERATIONS/

                                            HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER:      Josh Corbeil, Boston University

 

                       ASSOCIATE HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER/

                                                 PHYSICAL THERAPIST:      Carl Eaton, Lock Haven

 

                      DIRECTOR OF SPORTS PERFORMANCE/     

                                  ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER:      Shawn Windle, Maine at Presque Isle

 

             ASSISTANT SPORTS PERFORMANCE COACH:      Andy Martin, IUPUI

 

EQUIPMENT MANAGER:      Josh Conder, Indiana State

 

DIRECTOR OF BASKETBALL

                                   INFORMATION & TECHNOLOGY:      Hansen Wong, Minnesota

 

VIDEO COORDINATOR:      Tim Dather, Indiana

 

ASSISTANT VIDEO COORDINATORS:      Ben Eblen, Alabama

Jared Bartling, South Dakota

 

                                                 MASSAGE THERAPIST:      Andrei Mikhailau

 

