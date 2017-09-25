Northern Indiana county officials oppose J-turns on US 31

PERU, Ind. (AP) – Elected officials say a proposal to install intersections called J-turns along U.S. 31 in a northern Indiana county could make the highway more dangerous.

The Indiana Department of Transportation proposes removing traffic signals along U.S. 31 at the intersections of Indiana 218 West and Indiana 18 in Miami County and installing J-turns featuring two dedicated lanes along the median drivers could use for turning onto U.S. 31.

But the Kokomo Tribune reports that local residents, elected officials and business owners strongly opposed the proposed J-turns during a Tuesday meeting in Peru.

State Rep. Bill Friend says they could make the highway more dangerous because large vehicles would have to cross over two lanes of traffic, make a sharp U-turn and then accelerate to join traffic going 70 mph or more.

