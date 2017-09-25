Memorial Coliseum To Dedicate Bob Chase Way with Ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will hold a dedication ceremony to officially designate the circle drive in front of the building as “Bob Chase Way” on Monday, October 2 at 11:30 a.m.

Fort Wayne Komet Hockey President Michael Franke, members of Mr. Chase’s family and Coliseum officials will offer remarks at the ceremony. Members of the media and the public are encouraged to attend the ceremony, which will be held outside in front of the Arena & Expo Center entrance at the Coliseum.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Board of Trustees approved the plan to rename the roadway in honor of the late Fort Wayne Komets broadcaster at their regular meeting on June 26, 2017. Bob Chase spent his 63-year broadcasting career calling Fort Wayne Komets games on WOWO radio in Fort Wayne.