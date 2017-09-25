Maysville Circle opens with ceremonial ribbon-cutting

The following information was provided by the City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, New Haven Mayor Terry McDonald and the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division officially opened the Maysville Circle with a ribbon-cutting and celebration of the transportation improvements that link Fort Wayne and New Haven. Maysville Circle is the roundabout that comes together at the intersection of Maysville Road, Landin Road and Trier Road.

Maysville Circle is designed to improve traffic flow and heighten safety along roads, sidewalks and trails.

“Enhancements to our local transportation system are having a positive impact on neighborhoods, residents and businesses. Our newest roundabout provides improved safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians,” said Mayor Henry. “Fort Wayne and New Haven continue to work together on quality of place and economic development initiatives to improve our respective communities.”

“We would like to thank Mayor Henry and the City of Fort Wayne for the beautiful roundabout which will make the intersection safer and more efficient. This project continues the connectivity of sidewalks and pedestrian pathways that both of our cities have made a priority,” said New Haven Mayor Terry McDonald. “The roundabout also makes an attractive gateway entrance for the most northern boundary to the City of New Haven.”

This $1.4 million investment in the project includes sidewalks, a trail connecting to the Rivergreenway, ornamental lighting and a roundabout that keeps traffic flowing at a safe speed. Tax Increment Financing (TIF), approved by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, made the project possible.

“The Redevelopment Commission is pleased to invest in this infrastructure improvement, which will help attract new investment, development and jobs to the area,” said Nancy Townsend, executive director of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission. “This investment will help the city continue to grow and increase its tax base, while providing safe ways for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to travel.”

The challenge at the intersection, which made it a candidate for a roundabout as opposed to an all-way stop or traffic signal, was that the roads didn’t line up. Maysville comes from two directions, and at a diagonal, and Trier and Landin came in from northeast and south directions.

“Because of the awkward alignment the intersection was a perfect candidate for a single-lane roundabout. The roundabout will keep traffic, that often backed-up, flowing at slow speeds and enhance safety for pedestrians,” said Shan Gunawardena, City Engineer. “This is a growing area for business and for housing, in fact in 20 years we’ve seen a 35 percent increase in traffic, from 10,500 in 1997 to 14,165 today.”

The project augments improvements made last year to Landin Road by the City of New Haven. The Landin improvements, south of the roundabout to North River Road added turn lanes and a trail on both sides that connects to the Maumee Pathway portion of the Rivergreenway.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division makes improvements for all modes of transportation – but projects are also designed to add aesthetic enhancements to the area such as landscaping and lighting. Features that create a sense of place strengthen neighborhoods and business districts. Maysville Circle adds design elements that enhance this public space.

Late this fall, the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department will plant trees in the area to complete the projects streetscape.

Where is Maysville?

Maysville Road is named for the town of Maysville founded in the 1800s. The town was platted just west of Harlan, and historians say Harlan was home to the residential community and Maysville, the business community.

Because of the business scene, the adjacent towns were often referred to as just Maysville and a route connected the community to Fort Wayne. But, according to Bert J. Griswold’s book, History of Fort Wayne and Allen County, that changed in the early 1900’s. “At all events the towns grew together side by side, not even divided by a hyphen, nor needing one to unite them. The post office received the name of Harlan, but for a time Maysville was the more popular name. The tide has turned, however, and the title Harlan is growing more and more into public favor.” It’s believed the postal name was the determining factor as there was already a post office in a town called Maysville located in southern Indiana.