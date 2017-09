FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo topped Snider 3-1 (25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-21) on Monday at Kilmer Court, but volleyball took a backseat at the KB Classic.

The KB Classic honors former Snider assistant volleyball coach Kirstin Brelsfoard, who passed away in December of 2014 at the age of 44.

Brelsfoard was an assistant at Snider for 13 years and was a coach at the Fort Wayne Volleyball Club for 17 years.

Leo was led by Brooke Smith with 13 kills and Casey Reinking with 4 aces.