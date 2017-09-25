I&M shows off transmission line inspection drone

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Michigan Power is using a drone to inspect transmission lines and Monday morning the utility offered the media a chance to see the unmanned aircraft in action.

Transmission line inspections are done by I&M to ensure the reliability and structural integrity of the system. Transmission line inspections are also being done the traditional way with helicopters.

The drone will hover at transmission towers and poles for extended periods to obtain high resolution photos which be be looked at to determine a structure condition assessment.

I&M typically notifies the media when it will be conducting line inspections to avoid concern from citizens who see a helicopter or now a drone so close to power lines.