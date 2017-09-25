Federal judge permanently blocks Indiana abortion limits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has permanently blocked Indiana from enforcing provisions of a law banning abortions sought due to fetal genetic abnormalities and requiring that aborted fetuses be buried or cremated.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt issued a permanent injunction on Friday sought by Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky that prevents Indiana from enforcing the restrictions then-Gov. Mike Pence signed into law in March 2016.

Pratt’s order makes permanent her June 2016 order that temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the fetal disposal provision, the ban on abortions sought due to genetic abnormalities such as Down syndrome and a requirement that abortion providers tell women Indiana prohibits such abortions.

Pratt’s ruling says the three provisions violate women’s due process rights under the Constitution and “directly contravene well-established law.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.