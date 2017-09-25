Bicyclist struck by vehicle, critically hurt

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) A Warsaw man was critically hurt when he was struck by a vehicle along a Warsaw roadway Friday night.

Police and medics were called just before 11 p.m. Friday to Old Road 30 West at Riverwood Ranch Road on Warsaw’s west side on a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Mark Whitaker was biking westbound on Old Road 30 when he was struck by a 2008 Mercury that came up on him from behind.

Whitaker was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition, authorities said. The driver of the Mercury – 42-year-old Joshua Hurd of Warsaw – was not hurt.

It’s not clear how the crash happened, though investigators said the time of day and visibility of the bicyclist were considered to be a factors in the crash.

The crash is still currently under investigation.