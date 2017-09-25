Bicyclist struck by vehicle, critically hurt

By Published: Updated:
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Warsaw. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department)

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) A Warsaw man was critically hurt when he was struck by a vehicle along a Warsaw roadway Friday night.

A Warsaw bicyclist was hurt when he was struck by this Mercury on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Warsaw. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department)

Police and medics were called just before 11 p.m. Friday to Old Road 30 West at Riverwood Ranch Road on Warsaw’s west side on a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Mark Whitaker was biking westbound on Old Road 30 when he was struck by a 2008 Mercury that came up on him from behind.

Whitaker was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition, authorities said. The driver of the Mercury – 42-year-old Joshua Hurd of Warsaw – was not hurt.

It’s not clear how the crash happened, though investigators said the time of day and visibility of the bicyclist were considered to be a factors in the crash.

The crash is still currently under investigation.

Related Posts