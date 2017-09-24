Science Sunday: Force behind earthquakes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are a lot of fun and educational experiments you can do at home to learn about science. Martin Fisher joined First News Sunday for another edition of Science Sunday to show some of those. This time he talked about the forces behind earthquakes and what makes them so powerful.

Science Central is an exciting mix of inspiring and fun hands-on learning and engaging fun. Each year through attendance, programming and outreach they impact over 140,000 individuals and have served nearly 2 million people since opening.

