Fort4Fitness organizers busy finishing preparations as race day approaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Many runners are lacing up their shoes this week. Fort for Fitness is just around the corner. Months of hard work has gone into preparing for the race. This goes for runners and organizers.

Carrie Reeb, the executive director of Fort for Fitness, joined First News again to talk about last minute preparations ahead of Saturday’s big event.

The race was founded in 2008 in response to Fort Wayne being named an “overweight and out of shape” city in a health magazine.

First Fall Festival was on September 27, 2008 and hosted 3,091 participants (2,031 in the Half and 1,060 in the 4 Mile). The start line was on Main Street near Freimann Square and finished at the city-county building.

The race grows every year. New this year is the Extra Innings Club. This is the 10th anniversary club for those who have participated in the races all 10 years. Currently, there are 150 people in the club. These runners will receive a couple of extra goodies at the Extra Innings Club table at Packet Pick-up.

Since its inception in 2010, 6,583 kids have registered for Kids Marathon. Today, the 4 Mile is the largest Fall Festival race with over 3,000 participants annually and the Half Marathon garners close to 2,000 runners, with the 10K also around 2,000. The Marathon has 200 runners in its second year. The Kids Marathon has grown each year with nearly 1,100 in 2017 and 350 for the Seniors Marathon. Final numbers will be released on Thursday, September 28th once registration has closed.

The average participant age is 37. 60.4% are women and 39.6% are men. 29 states are represented. 63% are Fort Wayne residents. The oldest participant is 100 years old (Seniors Marathon.) 2,406 registered to participate on behalf of a charity partner organization.

The last chance to sign up is September 27th. Click here for more.