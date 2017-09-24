Fort Wayne Falls to Loyola Chicago on Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne women’s soccer dropped its contest to Loyola Chicago on Sunday at Hefner Soccer Complex 6-1.

LUC took a quick lead, with three goals coming in the first 18 minutes of play. Jenna Szczesny, Aleksa Tataryn and Katie Grall scored the first three goals respectively. Loyola would score a fourth before Breanna Buche headed in her first career goal. She was assisted by Kallianne Mogler.

Thanks to four assists between Sunday’s game against Loyola and the previous Sunday’s match with Robert Morris, Kallianne Mogler is the all-time career assists leader for the Fort Wayne women’s soccer with 13 career assists.

Loyola scored two goals in quick succession after Buche’s goal, and the ‘Dons would not add another.

Fort Wayne led the match in shots on goal with an 11-10 edge.

Fort Wayne falls to 1-9-0, while Loyola improves to 9-3-0. Fort Wayne plays again on Thursday, when they open Summit League play with Omaha at Hefner Soccer Complex at 7 p.m.