DNR: 13-year-old Elkhart boy drowns at Lake Wawasee

LAKE WAWASEE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation officers said a 13-year-old boy likely drowned in Lake Wawasee late Saturday night.

According to a DNR statement, an Elkhart woman went to check on her son who had gone to bed shortly before midnight. She was not able to find him at their home in the 10000 block of North Southshore Drive in Syracuse.

Investigators said the woman began searching the house and her husband began searching outside.

After 30 minutes, the man checked the family’s pier and located the boy submerged in the water.

First responders arrived and performed CPR and other life-saving techniques but were not able to revive the child.

Indiana Conservation Officers are continuing to investigate.