DeKalb County Fair celebrates 86th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fall may have officially started, but fair fun is far from over. The DeKalb County Fair is this week, offering fun and excitement to young and old

Larry Dove joined First News for more information.

You can find all kinds of food at the DeKalb Health Midway. On the Pro Fed Stage, see a fabulous selection of entertainment including Miss DeKalb County Queen Pageant, High School Swing Choir Show and lots of free live entertainment.

There are plenty of new products to peruse in Indiana’s largest Merchant Tent. Poor Jack Amusements will offer two new rides on the DeKalb Health Midway, the Black Widow and a new scrambler, as well as many other rides.

Kids can ride from 11 a.m. to close on Saturday the 30th with a $25 wristband. They have also added an additional street this year, known as Barbeque Alley, which will provide more food and game choices.

Admission is free. Parking ranges from free to $3.00.

Fair schedules are available at Kroger or here.