WAYNEDALE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power is showing 100-1,000 people are without power South of Fort Wayne near Southeast Waynedale. The area stretches from Winchester Road to Sandra Lee Avenue.

Officials say a vehicle crash Saturday night around 9:17 caused the outage. According to I&M’s outage map, as of 6:30 a.m. 741 customers were out of power.

NewsChannel 15 was told their goal is to restore power before 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Click here to follow I&M’s outage map.