USF dedicates piece of prairie land

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis dedicated a portion of prairie land to two individuals instrumental in the school’s Environmental Sciences program.

The land was dedicated to Dave Lawson and Dr. Lawrence “Doc” Wiedman.

USF President Sister M. Elise offered remarks to several in attendance, including university staff, administrators and alumni.

According to the university, Lawson has been an ardent supporter of the field courses in the Environmental Sciences program. The courses allow students to take trips to various locations around the world for scientific research.

Dr. Wiedman served as a faculty member in Environmental Science from 1993 until his retired two years ago. He’s been serving in an emeritus role since then as an adjunct.

The dedication also included the unveiling of a sign that sits at the walkway to the prairie.