Sip & Savor Wine Festival brings wineries, food vendors together

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you love wine, food, and live music, the Sip & Savor Wine Festival is the place to be.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Headwaters Park.

People can sample more than 100 wines, ciders, and beer from 12 Indiana wineries, a Fort Wayne cidery, and Granite City Brewery.

Four food trucks and eight unique craft food vendors will also be there to pair up with the wineries.

The festival also features live musical entertainment all afternoon.

A Sip & Savor wine glass is included with admission.

Advance tickets for the festival cost $30.

