KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – After earning honors at sectional last week, Homestead’s Emma Schroeder knew what she would do for an encore.

The Spartans golfer earned the victory at the IHSAA girls golf regional on Saturday at Noble Hawk Golf Club by carding a 67. He team (296) won by 21 strokes over the nearest competitor.

DeKalb (317) finished in second and Bishop Dwenger (326) was third.

Saint Sarah Frazier was the only other player to shoot under par as she recorded a 68.