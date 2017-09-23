Safety Fair aims to education, inform, prepare

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 9th Annual Safety Fair brought together public safety officials and agencies to educate the public.

The event was held at Jefferson Pointe Saturday afternoon.

Those in attendance could get involved and interact with law enforcement, firefighters, Homeland Security officials, and several other organizations. The event featured safety demonstrations, kids activities, car seat safety checks, and child fingerprinting.

There was also hands-on safety activities, including a smoke simulator.

There were giveaways and free sandwiches by Chick-fil-A.

WANE-TV is a proud sponsor of the event. Meteorologist Rob Lydick was on hand to show off the Live Doppler 15 Fury Tracker.