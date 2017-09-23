Police searching for stolen RV that had 10 dogs inside

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Police in western Washington state say they’re looking for a stolen motor home containing 10 dogs.

Authorities in Federal Way tell KING-TV that the Winnebago with service and show dogs inside was stolen Friday evening from a sporting goods parking lot.

Police say surveillance video shows a young man with black hair and a red, white and black backpack stealing the RV with license plate number AKD5438.

Police say the dogs include a Doberman pinscher, five toy fox terrier puppies, three miniature pinschers and a poodle.