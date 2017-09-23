Parkview hosts QPR suicide prevention sessions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than a dozen locations in northeast Indiana offered QPR training sessions to help recognize and prevent suicide.

QPR stands for “Question, Persuade, and Refer.”

It’s a technique being taught across the world to recognize when someone is at risk of suicide. The World Health Organization and CDC state that suicide prevention should be a global imperative. Suicide can be prevented.

Parkview states twice as many people died in Indiana each year by suicide than homicide. It’s the 11th leading cause of death overall, and second for persons between the ages of 15 and 34. For children between the ages of 10 and 14 it is the third leading causing of death.

In Indiana, someone dies of suicide every nine hours.

Saturday, locations across northeast Indiana used training sessions to help teach potential life-saving skills. The goal was to recognize the risk and offer help and support.

