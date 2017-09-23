Mustard Seed prepares for 14th auction and dinner

FORT WAYNE,Ind. (WANE) – Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne works to provide household furnishings to people in need. They help others rebuild after disaster or personal tragedy.

For 13 years the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank has raised money through a charity auction and dinner. This year, they aim to have another successful event.

Executive Director of Mustard Seed, Suzie Jordan, and event chair and board member, Alishya Pena, joined First News Saturday for more information.

The Mustard Seed Charity Auction and Dinner is October 19th. It’s at the Parkview Mirror center- 10622 Parkview Plaza Dr. Tickets are $100. Click here for more details.