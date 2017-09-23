Local event aimed at breast care prevention and support

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Love, Faith, Strength and Hope. That’s what attendees can expect to find at Double-A’s Breast Friends and Family Day. To talk more about IT, Lorene, Andrene and Lakeita joined First News.

The event is for testaments, open discussion and Q&A from women in the fight against breast cancer, care takers and nurses. There are kid friendly events. Some include door prizes, bounce house, clowns, face painting and more.

Styles by Toni, who is a hair replacement specialist, will be there along with Ashlynn Simone, who is a makeup artist, and representatives from Cancer Services. Sometimes a little pampering can make you feel better.

You can register by emailing brestfriends2017@gmail.com.