FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Cougars leap to their first big win of the year.

No. 1 St. Francis beat No. 13 St. Xavier on Saturday night, 48-23. Quarterback Nick Ferrer and wide receiver Rocky James combined for a pair of first half touchdowns – including a really impressive leaping grab.

Next up for the Cougars is rival Marion on the road next Saturday in Indianapolis.