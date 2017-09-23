Habitat for Humanity holds annual backyard BBQ

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The shear size of the event changed the location, but not the name.

The Habitat for Humanity Backyard BBQ was held at the Parkview Mirror Center Saturday instead of the usual spot, Fuller’s Landing. That area, which is the site of Habitat’s build project, has reduced the amount of available space to accommodate all of the event’s guests.

The barbecue event is an annual fundraiser that raises money for families seeking to achieve the dream of homeownership.

Fuller’s Landing, located near West Cook Road and Huguenard Road, is where Habitat has built more than 30 homes to house families. The area currently is plotted for 40 properties. Habitat, which serves Fort Wayne and Allen County – in addition to Wells and Huntington counties, currently turns away approximately 40 families a month because of the waiting list.

Currently, 16 families are awaiting homes.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne has helped more than 200 families in its existence.

At the event, Habitat also recognized its “Ministry Partner of the Year.” Thrivent Financial has helped Habitat serve ten local families over the last decade with homeownership and engaged thousands of volunteers to help build.

