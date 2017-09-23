Fort Wayne Ballet awes at first night of A Dancer’s Legacy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – World class choreography took the stage at Arts United center Friday night. Fort Wayne Ballet performed A Dancers Legacy. Saturday a second night of dazzling dance continues.

Kim Sagami, Cameron Basden and Christina Brinker joined First News for a glimpse into what all goes into the performance.

A Dancer’s Legacy is a tribute to two great masters of dance, Gerald Arpino and Edward Stierle.

There are three pieces. Light Rain, a piece Gerald Arpino dedicated to the young dancers of the 1980’s, inspired by their talent and passion. A Fort Wayne favorite, Confetti, returns to the stage – a piece that highlights the ballet’s form and athleticism. Plus Lacrymosa, a piece choreographed by Edward Stierle, explores all the emotions when death is near.

The show is at Arts United on Main Street. The lobby doors open at 6:00 p.m. You can meet the dancers, enjoy the cash bar and learn more about the performance through information stations and an costume exhibit.

At 5:30 p.m. there will be food trucks on the plaza – an easy way to grab dinner before the show.

For tickets to A Dancers Legacy click here.