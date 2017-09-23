Crash closes West Washington Blvd. near downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A two vehicle crash in the 800 block of West Washington Boulevard has closed the westbound-only roadway.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed only minor injuries.

One car came to a stop in the middle of the road facing the opposite direction. A second vehicle came to a stop in the front yard of a home and missed hitting the home by only a few feet.

It’s unclear what caused the collision. It’s also not known when the road might be reopened.