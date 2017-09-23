ACAAF Dog Jog raises money to help with area pet medical costs

ACAAF Dog Jog View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Dogs at the second annual Allen County Area Assistance Fund (ACAAF) Dog Jog. Dogs at the second annual Allen County Area Assistance Fund (ACAAF) Dog Jog. Dogs at the second annual Allen County Area Assistance Fund (ACAAF) Dog Jog. Dogs at the second annual Allen County Area Assistance Fund (ACAAF) Dog Jog. Dogs at the second annual Allen County Area Assistance Fund (ACAAF) Dog Jog. Meteorologist Hannah Strong was the ACAAF Dog Jog lead runner and presented the winner with a ribbon.

FORT WAYNE, Ind.(WANE)- Dogs and owners came out to Foster Park on Saturday, Aug. 23 for the second annual Allen County Area Assistance Fund (ACAAF) Dog Jog.

The jog was a 5K run/walk. Meteorologist Hannah Strong participated in the jog as the Lead Runner and presented the winner with ribbon.

All the money raised from the event goes to help animals who need to go to Purdue Small Animal Hospital through the ACAAF and helps cover some of the medical costs for area pets.