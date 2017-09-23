9/22 GOTW Extended Highlights and Interviews: Wayne at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider has more wins at Lucas Oil Stadium than the Colts.

But coming off their big victory over Homestead in Indianapolis on Saturday night, the Panthers couldn’t have a letdown. They faced off against a rising team in the SAC as the Wayne Generals have won three straight games for the first time since 2014 and won in ugly fashion, 27-0.

The Panthers led just 7-0 at halftime and head coach Kurt Tippmann said he told his team that they were one play away from being tied.

Snider finished with 494 yards of total offense but also 15 penalties. Running back Christian Covington carried the ball 22 times for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also had a costly fumble – nearly identical to the one against Homestead just a week prior – that Wayne recovered in the endzone for a touchback.

The Generals quarterback Brandan Young recorded 152 yards – of Wayne’s 229 total yards.

Next week, Snider faces off with Northrop. Wayne takes on Concordia Lutheran.