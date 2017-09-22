Wrongful death suit filed for boy who lost mom in van crash

PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a boy delivered after his mother died when an overloaded van overturned on a southwestern Indiana highway.

The suit was filed Thursday in Gibson County on behalf of the estate of Christela Georges and her son born after the September 2015 crash that killed the 29-year-old, who was 24 weeks pregnant.

The crash along Interstate 69 also killed 60-year-old Gena Moise and injured 20 other Haitian immigrant workers who were being transported to an Evansville factory.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the defendants include the van’s owner, his son, the makers of the van’s tires and the immigrants’ employers.

Investigators say the van overturned with a total of 24 people inside when it blew a tire.

