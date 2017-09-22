Shooter denies guilt at sentencing: ‘I ain’t did nothing’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man will head to prison for the killing of a man he found sitting in a car with his ex-girlfriend more than a year ago.

Christopher Figgs was sentenced to 80 years for Murder, Carrying a Handgun without a License and Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offense related to the July 2016 shooting death of Edward Kiel along McKinnie Avenue. An Allen Superior Court jury found Figgs guilty of murder last month.

The 28-year-old Kiel was shot in a car with Figg’s former girlfriend last year, according to police. Kiel attempted to drive the vehicle but eventually crashed. The woman in the car with Figgs suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Figgs was named as a person of interest shortly after the shooting. He was eventually arrested in Sept. 2016 in Alabama by U.S. Marshals on a charge of murder and additional charges of possession of a handgun without a license and for using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

He faced a trial in February, but a jury was unable to reach a decision after more than eight hours of deliberations, and a mistrial was declared.

The second time around, a jury came to an agreement about Figgs’ guilt.

In court Friday, Kiel’s brother, Carl Kiel, told the court he all-but raised his brother.

“My brother was my right hand and now my right hand is gone.”

Figgs offered his remorse to Kiel’s family, but maintained his innocence.

“My condolences go out to you,” he said. “I can’t say I’m sorry because I didn’t do nothing. I hope they find this killer. I ain’t did nothing.”

Figgs plans to appeal the sentence.