Ringleader arrested in state’s largest meth bust sentenced

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The man behind what authorities described as perhaps the largest meth bust ever in the state of Indiana was sentenced Friday.

Mark Morr was sentenced in Noble County Court to 45 years for felony charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine, Dealing in Marijuana, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Theft.

It was late December when officers served a search warrant at a rural home outside Ligonier. There, police found 18 pounds of crystal meth, more than 100 pounds of marijuana, more than 60 firearms and nearly $74,000 in cash.

Prosecutors said the amount of meth found in the home was enough to supply every resident of Noble County for three weeks. The meth and marijuana held a street value of more than $1 million.

Hundreds of stolen items were also found inside the home.

Morr, along with his wife, Sherry, were both arrested and charged. Dustin Morr, 19, and Vanessa Salas, 21, were both charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing in Marijuana, and Theft.

During an interview with police, Morr threatened to kill a potential witness in the case, who he believed tipped off authorities.

After Friday’s sentencing, Noble County Prosecutor Eric Blackman said in a press conference that this was a major case.

“We’re very pleased to finally bring a resolution to this case,” said Blackman. “In terms of the magnitude, this is as big as it gets and certainly as big as this area has seen.

“The scope of this case really can’t be overstated, and neither can the danger that operations like this pose. Our message from the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office is, if you’re going to engage in drug dealing in this county, you’re going to pay a very heavy price. As Mr. Morr found out, his price is 45 years in the Department of Corrections.”