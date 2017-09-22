Putt-Putt hosts national tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A national putting competition was held in Fort Wayne this week.

The Professional Putters Association held its 2017 Tournament Players Championship and National Championship at the Putt-Putt Fun Center at 4530 Speedway Drive.

The four-round $10,000 Tournament Players Championship was played Monday on the facility’s Jungle Course and Pro Course. The $25,000 National Championship, then, was played Wednesday through Friday, with 12 total stroke-play rounds played.

This is the second time the Putt-Putt Fun Center has hosted a national tournament.