Indiana man locked in cave for 60 hours, forgotten by group

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A 19-year-old man says he feels lucky to be alive after spending 60 hours locked alone inside a gated southern Indiana cave.

Indiana University freshman Lukas Cavar was on a beginner’s trip to Sullivan Cave about 10 miles south of Bloomington when he was separated Sunday afternoon from 12 fellow student members of IU’s Caving Club.

When he reached the cave entrance, Cavar found fellow club members had padlocked its gate, unaware he remained inside.

Cavar screamed for help for hours after he couldn’t get a cellphone signal. He licked moisture from the cave’s walls to quench his thirst before two club members finally rescued him late Tuesday after learning that the Bloomington native was missing.

Cavar says he’s “really glad to be alive” and has no further spelunking plans.

