Free Friday | Fun event at no-cost

Here are some fun, family friendly events you can participate in this weekend at little or no cost.

HeART of the City & SPCA: pARTY Animal Art Benefit

125 W. Main St.

Sept. 22nd 4-10 p.m.

A $5 donation

Visit a Closed Wetland

3615 Oxford St.

Camp Scott

Sept. 23rd 9-1 p.m.

Hosted by the Indiana Native Plant and Wildflower Society

Free Admission

Safety Fair at Jefferson Pointe

4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Sept. 23rd 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free Admission

Curious Day with Curious George & PBS39

2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.

IPFW Walb Student Union

Sept. 23rd 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free Admission

Concert in the Park

Lakeside Rosegardens

Sept. 24th 3-6 p.m.

Free Admission