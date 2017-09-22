Free Friday | Fun event at no-cost

Here are some fun, family friendly events you can participate in this weekend at little or no cost.
HeART of the City & SPCA: pARTY Animal Art Benefit
125 W. Main St.
Sept. 22nd 4-10 p.m.
A $5 donation
Visit a Closed Wetland
3615 Oxford St.
Camp Scott
Sept. 23rd 9-1 p.m.
Hosted by the Indiana Native Plant and Wildflower Society
Free Admission
Safety Fair at Jefferson Pointe
4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Sept. 23rd 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free Admission
Curious Day with Curious George & PBS39
2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.
IPFW Walb Student Union
Sept. 23rd 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free Admission
Concert in the Park
Lakeside Rosegardens
Sept. 24th 3-6 p.m.
Free Admission