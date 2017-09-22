Folks find ways to beat the heat during September heat wave

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The calendar may now say ‘fall,’ but Friday felt like one of the hottest days of summer as temperatures soared into the lower 90s for the second day in a row. The cool start to September has caused some area leaves to change color and begin to fall already. Headwaters Park was filled with the ‘crunch-crunch’ of leaves on sidewalks midday Friday. But, it’s hard to be festive for a season all about apple-picking, corn mazes, and pumpkin spice lattes when temperatures are in the 90s. Factor in the humidity and it felt like the mid-90s to near 100° by Friday afternoon.

Some businesses, like The Deck, part of Don Hall’s Gas House in downtown Fort Wayne, don’t mind the September heat wave. They were able to open earlier in the spring due to the mild weather and say they’ll stay open as long as the weather permits, though they typically close things down in mid-October.

According to Fort Wayne Parks & Rec, all of the area pools are closed, but all of the area splash pads are open. With the heat and humidity forecast to continue through early next week, you may want to take advantage of them!

Reminder: if you’ll be spending time outdoors during the heatwave, stay hydrated! Sensitive groups, like the elderly and small children, should avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day. Don’t forget about pets – give them extra water and don’t leave them in any cars, even with the windows down.