Driver: Window shattered by ‘unknown object’ while driving on State Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several people said their cars were damaged after someone threw an unknown object while they were driving. The vandalism is reportedly happening on State Boulevard near Blackhawk Apartments.

Cynthia Gardner and her daughter-in-law Nakia Burnett were driving west on State Blvd. around 8:00 p.m. Thursday. As they passed Blackhawk apartments, located at Simcoe and State, Gardner said she heard a loud noise. She pulled over when she realized the passenger’s side window was shattered.

“All of the sudden I heard a loud sound in our car,” said Gardner. “I didn’t know what happened. I just looked at everybody to make sure everybody was okay and we immediately pulled over.”

Gardner said Burnett, who was riding in the passenger’s seat, was covered in shards of glass. She was not hurt. The two realized that another driver also pulled to the side of the road. The couple said their vehicle was also hit by an unknown object. An incident report was filed with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Gardner said she did not see who threw the object but the other driver told her he noticed something suspicious.

“The man circled the area and saw some kids under the tree, then they ran,” she said.

Burnett created a Facebook post to warn other drivers to be on the lookout. The post has been shared more than 500 times, as of Friday afternoon. Several people said their cars were also damaged as they drove by Blackhawk Apartments.

“I live out here in this area,” said Burnett. “My kids go to school in this area. I just wanted to draw awareness to the community of what’s happening to multiple people out here. I’m just glad a lot of people are aware of what’s going on.”